Mrs. Thelma Hall Massey, 94, of the Rome Community passed away December 12, 2019.
A native of Geneva County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late General F. Hall and Ava Moore Hall. She was a homemaker and member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walter Leon Massey; granddaughter, Melinda Reynolds; three sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two children, Barbara Reynolds (Bobby) Cross and Randy (Susan) Massey; three grandchildren: Luann (Nicky) Stallings, Walter Max Massey, and Mickela Massey; three great-grandchildren: Mendy (Chuck) Williams, Michelle (Isaac) Zuercher, and Melissa (Matthew) Barnes; great-great-grandchild, Rylee Williams; and sister-in-law, Claudine Massey.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Stan Stevenson officiating. Interment is in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are: Walter Max Massey, Joe Allen Massey and Jim Massey, Chuck Williams, Isaac Zuercher, Matthew Barnes. Visitation is Saturday 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, Alive Hospice or Disabled Veterans.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.