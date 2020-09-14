Mrs. Venie Ray Trusty age 103 of Lebanon passed away September 8, 2020. She was born in DeKalb County, January 15, 1917, daughter of the late Willie E. Trusty and Beulah Judkins Trusty. She was a homemaker and member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Lee Trusty; son; Jerry Lynch; brother, T. J. Trusty; two sisters: Clara Croy, Nancy Winkler.
Survivors include: Three Children: Alfreda Trusty, Robert (Deborah) Trusty, Kenneth (Becky) Trusty; grandchildren: Jeri Lynch, Joey (Becky) Spoon, Gwen (Grant) Anderson, Alice Perry, Jeff Spoon, Jonathon Trusty, Jason Spoon, Lauren (Jason) Long, Jessica (Jeff) Wrye; twelve great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Daugherty officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Interment-Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to her granddaughter Gwen for being such a loving caregiver the last years of her life. Friends may send online condolences atwww.ligonbobo.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed The Children or Bill Rice Ranch.
