Mrs. Virginia Lawrence Thompson, 95, of Lebanon passed away Mar. 29, 2020.
Born in Bradley County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mattie Baker Lawrence. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ at Gladeville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Charles Spurgeon Thompson, and three sisters: Margie Lawrence, Clara Bell Kopchek, and Marie Peebles.
She is survived by three sons: Charles Stephen (Mary Gwyn) Thompson, Walter Wayne (Linda) Thompson, and Russell Wray (Peggy-Jo) Thompson; seven grandchildren: Amy Kathleen (Charles) Morris, Cheryl Leanne Thompson, Christy Lynn Thompson, Brian Patrick (Mary) Thompson, Rachel Sarah (Austin) Blanchard, Jo-Ellen (Jess) Dillard, and B. Jacob Thompson; six great-grandchildren: Charles Morgan Morris, Brilee, Jase and Lawson Thompson, and Jude and Nolan Blanchard; and special friend and caregiver, Mary Eden.
Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive order 17, a private graveside service will be held Monday, Mar. 30, 2020, at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Paul W. Swain officiating. Friends are encouraged to send online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home,in charge of arrangements.