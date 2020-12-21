Mrs. Wilda Elaine Morgan, age 85, passed away on December 19, 2020.
Born November 1, 1935 in Sumner County, TN she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Marie Latimer Meadows. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Kenneth Morgan, her brothers Monroe Odell Meadows and Louis Meadows, her sister Lois Reeves, half brothers: Carsie Baugh Meadows and John Washington Meadows; son Barry Odum, stepdaughter Gail Jamison and stepson Jimmy Morgan.
She was a devoted mother, wife and a servant of the Lord. Her sons and family remember her as a strong woman that raised a house full of boys, showed us love, strength, courage, peace, calm and kindness. She loved all of her grandchildren and the many times of Easter eggs hunts, trick or treating, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners when all of the family gathered at her home to celebrate together. She enjoyed antique collecting and talking to her brothers and sisters on the telephone weekly.
She retired from Precision Rubber after 37 years and was a proud member of the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers, Local 792. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School class. When she was not able to attend church due to declining health, she loved watching church services online every week.
She is survived by sons Charles (Becky) Odum, Gary (Anna) Odum, Terry (Ruth) Odum, Dennis (Vicki) Odum, Larry (Donna) Odum; step children Teresa (Ryan) Vanatta, Darlene Green, Grace Morgan, Mildred (Raymond) Fox, Michael (Michelle) Morgan; sisters, Christine Weaver and Thelma Shumate; brother, Harvie “Eugene” Meadows; 36 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family followed by a graveside service for family and friends at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The service will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Pratt and Bro. Donald Owens at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Gary Odum, James Odum, Garett Odum Steven Reece, Mason Reed, Carson Reed. Honorary Pallbearers: Ruth Sunday School class. Special thanks to caregiver Annette Johnson.
With consideration for our many friends, COVID restricted environment, safety and health, we request that attendees to the graveside service wear protective masks.
