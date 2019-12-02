Mrs. Yvette Bryant Jennings, 54, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
The family of Mrs. Jennings will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. till noon at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Born December 22, 1964, she is the daughter of William Paul and Judith Chandler Bryant. She was a nurse, and a Catholic.
She is survived by her husband, Benton Eric “Benny” Jennings Jr; two daughters, Brandy Nicole Simmons and Jennifer Michelle Stabler; parents, Paul and Judith Chandler Bryant; grandchildren: Chelsea Simmons, Danielle Grace Flanigan, Hunter Blake Stephens, Matthew Maddock, and Olivia Faith Maddock; and a brother, William Paul Bryant II.
