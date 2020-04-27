Ms. Linda Locke Malone, 66, of Lebanon passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born July 29, 1953, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Ed and Dora Murray Locke. She was a retired waitress and a member of Bartons Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Pat Callis, Kathy Bennett, Joyce Fowler, and Kenneth, Randy, and James Locke.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Woodard; three grandchildren: Ty, John and Kailyn Woodard; two great-grandchildren, SkyLynn and Avery Woodard; and two sisters, Charlene Burgin and Brenda Kolbe.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
