Ms. Loretta Hawker, 51, of Lebanon passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro.
Funeral services for Ms. Hawker will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday after 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo. Pallbearers are: David Malone, Ricky Malone, Charles Brown, James Cothron, John Hawker, and Cody Wrye.
Born Aug. 6, 1968, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Danny Wilson Hawker and Helen Gray Hays Hawker. She was a 1986 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She worked in accounts payable with ALDI. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dana Marie Hawker.
She is survived by her son, Elijah Paul “Eli” Hawker; two sisters, Dianna Louise Brown and Melissa Ann Ghazaz; brother, Timmy Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Summit Medical Center, Alive Hospice at Murfreesboro; and her ALDI family.
Memorials may be made to the Eli Hawker College Fund at Wilson Bank & Trust or to Alive Hospice.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com