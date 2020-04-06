Ms. Ola Louise Westmoreland Wauford, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Quality Care.
Private graveside services for Ms. Wauford will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Leeville Cemetery with Bro. Jason Harlin officiating. There will be no public visitation due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Born Dec. 2, 1942, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Mayhew and Pauline Lackey Westmoreland. She was a waitress for many years, and retired from Precision Rubber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, James and Raymond Westmoreland.
She is survived by four children: Lisa McPeak, Rita (Roy) Key, Paula (Roger) Poindexter, and Tim (Susie) Wauford; sister, Zettie Westmoreland; and seven grandchildren.
