Myra Gwen Dickens, age 78, passed away Saturday June 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bethel Dickens & Jo Ellen Canter Dickens; sisters, Gail Fowler & Frankie Dickens; husbands, Virgil Bane & Noble Pruitt.
Survived by her son, Charles Richard (Wisa) Bane; daughter, Melissa Carol Bane; brothers, James Bethel Dickens & Harold (Nancy) Dickens.
Myra was Owner of Lebanon Rack Co.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 23 from 5-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Jennings Cemetery in Statesville, Tn. Bro. Forrest Creekmore will officiate the service. Family & friends to serve as pallbearers.