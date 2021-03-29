Myra Lee Evetts - age 83 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Mrs. Evetts was born in Lafayette, TN to the late Jonathon Webb and Lassie Mae Smith Archer. She was also preceded in death by husband, Frank Evetts and sister, Wilma Archer Gregory.
She is survived by daughter, Katy (Jerry) Jordan; grandson, Dustin (Abbie) Jordan; great-granddaughters, Cullum Ray and Ollie Harp Jordan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Evetts was a 1954 Macon County High School graduate and worked as a secretary for Castle Heights Military Academy and in marketing at Cracker Barrel, retiring in 1997. She was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Graveside services were on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Macon County Memorial Gardens. Aaron Tomlinson officiated. Pallbearers were Jeff Moore, Lundy Russell, Chris Evetts, Adam Tomlinson, Aaron Tomlinson, Sam Mitchell, Danny Johnson, and Alex Araujo.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com