Mrs. Myrtle Katherine Reed McKinney, age 96 of Lebanon passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Quality Care. Mrs. McKinney was born April 25, 1923, in Wilson County, daughter of the late Joseph Green Reed and Myrtle Patterson Reed.
She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1941. She met her future husband David Earl McKinney while he was attending Cumberland University. Katherine and Dave were married April 2, 1943 right before he left for World War II. She worked for Rose’s Department Store while waiting for his return. Dave returned and she began her life as a housewife and their union brought three sons and one daughter.
Katherine was a devout Christian and taught the young married women’s class at Immanuel Baptist Church for over thirty years. She had a talent for singing and sang in the church choir for over forty years. For many years she led the Women’s Missionary Union for Immanuel Baptist.
Katherine loved to sew and made clothes for her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word, loving her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her large family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy four years, David Earl “Dave” McKinney on October 10, 2017; and four siblings, Erwin Reed, Helen Reed Pope, Phillip Reed, and Houston Reed.
She is survived by four children, David Reed (Vicci Clodfelter) McKinney, Dr. Roger Earl (Carlene Sandlin) McKinney, Carl Ray (Barbara) McKinney, and Mary McKinney (David) Owens; seven grandchildren, Jennifer McKinney (Kaz) Hashimura, Matthew David (April) McKinney, Joshua Medlin (Whitney) McKinney, Gabriel Isaac (Jennifer) McKinney, Joel David (Erin) Owens, Evan Ray (Megan) Owens, and Sarah Kate McKinney; twelve great-grandchildren, Emilyn Hashimura, Erika Hashimura, Annabella McKinney, Jacob McKinney, Ian McKinney, Liam McKinney, Aidan McKinney, Colbie Owens, Rhett Owens, Logan McKinney, Caroline McKinney, and Mack Owens.
The brothers would like to thank their wonderful sister for the love and care she has given to our mother through the many years that she has been in the nursing home. She is a true saint. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and employees at Quality Care who gave special care to Katherine, too many names to mention, but all loved for their efforts.
“And her children arise up and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:28.
Graveside service for Mrs. McKinney was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 22, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with her grandson, Pastor Evan Owens officiating. Pallbearers: family. Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, there was no visitation prior to the graveside service.
The family recognizes the current health concerns sweeping our nation and understands the reluctance of some to attend events with crowds. Thus, they appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers and honor their decision.
