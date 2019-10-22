Myrtle Louise Taylor, 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedOctober 20, 2019.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. She retired from E&Y with 44 years of service. Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late, Malcomb and Pauline McMillian Davidson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Amos M. Taylor and siblings, Jesse Davidson, Lloyd Davidson and Marie Hunter.
She is survived by her son, Gary Taylor; granddaughters, Amber Taylor and Bryr Taylor; sisters, Rubye Boone, Jolene Wilson and Enid (James W.) McCaleb; sisters-in-law, Peggy Davidson, Thelma Davidson, Nelma (Jimmy) Tidwell and Jimmie Hardin; brother-in-law, Bill Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Connie Eakes, Charlene Rhea, Shirley Daugherty, Eloise Ferguson and Chuck McNamee.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Elder Neal Pennycuff and Elder Dennis Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mike Fox, Junior Davidson, Terry Poss, Chris King, Dayton Blair and Paul Eakes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimbo Blair, Eddye Rhea, Dave Foster, the Pilgrim Baptist Church family and E&Y Administrative Staff.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Pilgrim Baptist Church, 3455 Hobson Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com