Naidene Dixon, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Vanderbilt
University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer & Nora Hudgens; brothers, Jack Hudgens & Kenneth Hudgens. Survived by husband of 63 years, Deacon Jim Dixon; daughters, Dena Craig, Piper (Patrick) Kauffman; sons, Jim (Quay) Dixon Jr., Darrell (Terry)
Dixon; grandchildren, Tiffany Johnson, Lindsey McCowan and Brenna (Justin)
Hammel, Hunter Dixon & Tyler Kauffman; great-grandchildren, Kelsey,
Kaitlyn, Kennedy, Evie, Ellie; and numerous other loving family members.
Mrs. Dixon was a homemaker & a Secretary for Duke Engineering.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Mrs. Dixon at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the St.
Francis Cabrini Catholic Church Food Pantry, 300 South Tarver Ave, Lebanon,
Tn. 37087
