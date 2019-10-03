Nancy Elizabeth Wolff Melvin, age 77, of Hermitage, TN, diedSeptember 27, 2019. Mrs. Melvin enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting and sewing. She was the daughter of the late, Ivan and Emma Morgan Wolff. Mrs. Melvin was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Melvin and grandson, Joshua Baker.
She is survived by sons, Keith (Sarah) Melvin and William Adamchak, Jr.; daughters, Kelly (Joe) McCarrol and Dawn Erikson; sister, Patricia Walker; half-sister, Mary Ellen (Peter) Mogee; grandchildren, Dustin (Lexy) Baker, Phillip McCarrol, Joseph McCarrol, and William Adamchak; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 to celebrate the life of Nancy Melvin.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com