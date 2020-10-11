Nancy Jean MccClanahan Smith - age 78 of Dauphin Island, Alabama formerly of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Ma ude McClanahan; husband Albert Akin Smith; and brother Wayne McClanahan. She is survived by sons Ricky Thomas Smith and Howard (Eva Brown) Akin Smith; grandchildren, Derrick Clark Smith and his fiancé, Darrah Lynch, Jeremy Thomas Smith and his fiancé, Haley Presser, and Daniel Tyler Smith; sisters-in-law Naomi Holland, Marty (Stratton) Bone, and Mary Hagan; brothers-in -law Edwin (Charline) Smith and James "Jay" Smith; and friends and neighbors from Dauphin Island.
Mrs. Smith was a 1960 Lebanon High School graduate, a homemaker and a member of Dauphin Island Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com