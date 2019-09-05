Nancy Sloan Hendrick Stephens, age 96 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 3, 2019. Mrs. Stephens was a member of Hermitage Church of Christ. She enjoyed BINGO, was a great cook and was known as the Numbers Queen for her ability to remember numbers. Mrs. Stephen was very smart. She graduated second in her class of 1941 at West End High School and was “invited” to attend Ward Belmont College, but went to Miami to work for the telephone company instead. She was employed by the telephone company for twelve years then worked as a supervisor over PBX at Erlanger in Chattanooga for ten years before retiring. Mrs. Stephens was the daughter of the late, James Bradshaw and Ollie Tidwell Hendrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Boyd Stephen, Jr. and her siblings, Helen Ruth Hendrick, Margaret Keith and Nell Marie Rogers.
She is survived by her son, Johnny “Buzz” (Shearon) Stephens; daughter, Beverly (Bob) Rausch; grandchildren: Robert Rausch, Angie David Pruitt, Nancy D. (Joe) O’Sullivan, Brittany L. Rausch, Lindsey (Mike) McPherson, Lauren (Kyle Israel) and Allison (Austin) Hite; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren who called her Super-Super Grandma; several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Streszoff officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be David Pruitt, II, Mike McPherson, Kyle Israel, Austin Hite, Blake O’Sullivan, Cameron O’Sullivan and Wilson Boyd Pruitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert K. Rausch and David “Trey” Pruitt, III.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com