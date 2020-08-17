Nancy Toy Warrion, age 75 of Mt. Juliet passed away July 27, 2020. Mrs. Warrion
graduated from Southwestern at Memphis (Rhodes College) with a Bachelor’s Degree and later
graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with a Master’s in Secondary Education. She was a
classical music enthusiast and began giving music lessons in her home. Although she had a
lucrative business that she ran from her home, she was always drawn to the education of
children. She tutored children in her home until 1985 when she opened Nashville Academy in a
rented church building. She loved hiking in the mountains and enjoying nature.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30 th at Tiptonville City Cemetery, Tiptonville, TN.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 29 th from 4-8 pm.
Preceded in death by father, William Foster Strader; brother, Jerry Strader. Survived by
husband, Thomas Warrion; daughter, Lee Toy; son, Bobby (Christy) Toy; mother, Onice
Strader; step-children, Kara (Robert) Hinson, Erica Warrion and Kurt Warrion; grandchildren,
Dylan Johnson, Gray Toy, Faith Anderson, Kelsey Toy and Brittany Timmons; and step-
grandchildren, Harper Hinson, Hyram Hinson, Preston Warrion and Sloan Warrion.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN
37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com