Nannie "Nan" Marie Sexton Asbill, age 83 of Watertown, TN passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
She was born in Nashville, TN on February 18, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Nathan and Verna Watts Hertzka. She was the youngest of the five children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Patrick Sexton; sisters Elizabeth Hertzka, Jennie Austin, and Ethel Thompson; and brother Jacob Nathan Hertzka.
Nan is survived by husband George "Wyman" Asbill; sons Bruce Sexton and Martin (Wendy) Sexton; daughter Stephanie (Craig) Roark; stepchildren Cindy (Howard) Griffin, Wendy (Rodney) Verdugo, and Edward Asbill; grandchildren Patricia (Jeremy) Kidd, Christopher Sexton, Cameron Rigan (Charlie), Tyler Sexton, Ciara Sexton, Ryan Patrick (Madeline) Roark, Abbey (David) Leonard, and Morgan (Chris) Burnett; and 8 great - grandchildren.
She retired after 30 years in the banking industry and enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her home on special occasions and holidays. Nan was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon from 10 a.m. - 12 noon with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1001 Lebanon Pk, Nashville, TN at 2 p.m. Grandsons and other family members will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. obit line 615-444-7700 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com