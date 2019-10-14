Nathon Wilkerson, 76, of Lafayette, TN, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the Anderson & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Lafayette with Brother Kenneth Wix and Reverend Landy Presley officiating. Interment was in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park in Lafayette. Honorary Pallbearers were Jessica Wilkerson, Amber Vaughn, Kendra Wilkerson, Brother Murphy Fleeman, Harold Atkins, Ronnie Smith, Burt Chamberliss, Neal Denton, Ronnie Reece and Herman Harp. Mike Wilkerson, Kyle Wilkerson, Caleb Wilkerson, Kenny Wilkerson, Nathan Wilkerson and Danny Harris served as Active Pallbearers.
Nathon Wilkerson was born in Smith County, TN on October 28, 1942, one of seven children born to the late Alvin and Johnnie (Driver) Wilkerson. He was married on July 12, 1997 to the former Kathleen Copas who survives and lives in Lafayette, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-daughter, Amanda Miller Vaughn; brothers, Delmore Wilkerson and Otis Wilkerson; sisters, Christine Slagle and Ester Lee Wilkerson; brothers-in-law, L. B. Watts, Donald Slagle and Charles Kelley; and sister-in-law, Ruby Wilkerson.
Nathon was a member of the Grace Baptist Church. He was retired from TRW in Lebanon, TN where he had worked for thirty-one years.
In addition to his wife of 22 years, he is survived by children, Karen (Danny) Harris, Michael (Melissa) Wilkerson, Kenny (Patricia) Wilkerson, all of Lebanon, TN; step-son, Byron (Jessica) Miller, Bowling Green, KY; sisters, Rhoda Kelley and Thelma Watts of the Popes Hill Community of Smith County; grandchildren, Kyle Wilkerson, Caleb Wilkerson, Nathan Wilkerson, Jessica Wilkerson, Kendra Wilkerson, Jacob (Paige) Harris, and Daniel (Nikki) Harris; step-grandchildren, Amber Vaughn, Jonathan Daniel, Harrison Miller, Preston Miller, and Carson Miller; and great-grandchildren, Ja’Kirah, Ja’Darien, Ja’Nessah Cason, Ja’Zyon Oldham, Kade and Grace Harris, and Audrey Dybsand.
