Neal, Ina Ellese Easterly, 87, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 11, 2020.
Mrs. Neal was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet and the Martha McClendon Sunday School Class. She graduated at age 15 from Pickett County High School in Byrdstown, TN. Mrs. Neal retired from Birmingham- Nashville Trucking Company. She enjoyed bowling and square dancing. Mrs. Neal was the daughter of the late, Samuel L. and Martha Ann Whittenburg Easterly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Neal and her siblings, Leonard Whittenburg, Dallas Easterly, Alta Easterly, Jack Easterly and Doyle Easterly.
She is survived by:
Children – Martha (David) Tate, Jimmy (Tami) Neal and David Neal
Brothers – James (Monteen) Easterly and Sam (Pat) Easterly
Grandchildren – Megan (Nick) Spilka, Anthony Tate, Nick (Katie) Neal,
Josh Neal, Taylor (Rachel) Cash, Jarod (Corrie) Neal and
Sarah Tate
Great-grandchildren – Kirsten Spilka, Cannon Spilka, Norah Neal,
Grayson Neal, Dallen Neal, and Payton Neal
Many nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Billie Friel and David Fallin officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jarod Neal, Taylor Cash, Nick Neal, Josh Neal, Megan Spilka, Sarah Tate, and Anthony Tate. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Martha McClendon Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com