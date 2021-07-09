Funeral services for Mrs. Nellie Bell Tarpley Cummings will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 13, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Owens and Pastor Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at the Jennings Cemetery at Statesville. Visitation Saturday 2–6 PM at Ligon &Bobo Funeral Home and Sunday after 1 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cummings, age 85 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital.
Born March 17, 1936 in Statesville, she was the youngest of nine children born to the late Gus Clayton Tarpley and Alta Harvey Tarpley. She was a homemaker, and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Don Cummings; two sisters, Lena Mae Vantrease and Allie Cummings; and six brothers: Webster, Willie B., Charlie, Robert, Ernest “Bob”, and Hubert Tarpley.
She is survived by her husband of over sixty eight years, Boone Cummings; three children:, Kenneth (Susie) Cummings, Linda (Wendell) Gilbert, and David (Gina) Cummings; four grandchildren: Kenzi (Michael) Keene, Kelly Cummings, Jennifer Lynn Baird, and Michael (Keri) Gilbert; 9 great grandchildren: Alexa Dunnaway, Isiah Gilbert, Jeremiah Gilbert, Hannah Kate Gilbert, Braydon Baird, Colin Baird, Bella Keene, Lilly Keene, and Savanna; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Kathy Tarpley Bailiff, special nephew, Ray Dean (Edna) Vantrease; and special friends: Max & Peggy DePriest, Dave & Vickie Gordon, Loretta Carpenter, Nancy Stroud, Vickie Irvin & Carly, Bobby & Paulette Robinson, James, Peggy & Jason Parkerson, Randall & Linda Hill & Randy.
Pallbearers: Randy Tarpley, Tony Tarpley, Ray Dean Vantrease, Eddie Dean Vantrease, James Cummings, Joe Cummings, Michael Keene, Michael Gilbert, Mark Earps, and Carl Earps.
Memorials may be made to Sherry’s Hope.