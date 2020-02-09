Nellie Frances Bruce, 92, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Feb. 3, 2020.
Mrs. Bruce was a former sales clerk at Macy’s and Sam’s Club. She was an animal lover and enjoyed working in the yard. Mrs. Bruce was the daughter of the late, Leslie Coy and Judie Frances McCord Stinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Holland Bruce; son, Thomas Elwood Bruce and siblings, Lester Stinson, M.C. Stinson, Louella Biltucci and Martha Seagroves.
She is survived by her daughters, Paulette Bruce and Jane Bruce (Steve) Thomas; brother, Vernon (Barbara) Stinson; sister, Elese (Al) Baird; sister-in-law, Esterlene Stinson; and grandson, Wesley Thomas
Funeral services will be conducted noon Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Chaplain William Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice..
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com