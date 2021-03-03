obit

Nestor Flores, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, TN formerly of Marietta, GA, passed away March 2, 2021.

Mr. Flores was employed at Mitsubishi for 32 years. Preceded in death by parents, Marcos & Josefa Flores. He is survived by wife of 32 years, Peggy Flores; son, Josh (Courtney) Flores; and grandson, A. J. Flores.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 6th from 10 am to 12 pm at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA. Interment will be Wednesday, March 10th, 11 am at Middle Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

Service information

Mar 10
Graveside
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
7931 McCrory Lane
Nashville, TN 37221
Mar 6
Visitation
Saturday, March 6, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30600
