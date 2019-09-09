Neva June Ferrell passed away on September 7, 2019. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Todd Elliott, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers are: Dywayne Ferrell, Jason Ferrell, Craig Giampa, Carlton Ferrell, Larry Walker, John Murphy, and Matthew Ferrell.
Mrs. Ferrell showed her heart for people by volunteering with Toys 4 Tots, Joseph’s Storehouse, and Veterans Affairs. She is survived by sons, Dywayne Ferrell and Jason (Taunya) Ferrell; grandchildren, Craig Giampa and Trisha Giampa; great-granddaughter: Arabella Giampa; siblings: Margaret Ferrell, May Christian, Jean Ferrell, and Jerry Cherry; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members; and pet Hot Rod. She is preceded in death by husband James Ferrell, parents Lela Eileen Coppas and Raymond Cherry, and brothers Kenneth Cherry, Richard Cherry, Dywayne Cherry, and Roy Cherry.
The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff at Alive Hospice. Memorial Donations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.