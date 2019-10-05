Nicolas Ivanoff, age 92, born in San Francisco CA, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Lebanon TN. Graveside Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram TN.
TSGT Nicolas Ivanoff retired from the United States Air Force. He also worked in maintenance for Boeing. He is survived by granddaughter, Donna Sabella; great-grandchildren, Layne (Brittany) Frazier, Nathaniel Vought, and Jereme Vought; and great-great grandchildren Elsie and Leo Frazier. He is preceded in death by wife, Euginia Ivanoff; step-son, John Sabella; and parents.
