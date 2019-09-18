Norma Ruth Mitchell Johnson, age 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf Mitchell & Mary Ethel Sims Mitchell; loving brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert N. "Bobby" Johnson; daughter, Gaye Johnson Christian; son, Norris Johnson; grandsons, Daniel (Lindy) Christian & Hunter Christian with fiancee Cheyenne Woodard; brother, Howard Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Ruby Johnson, Dorothy Johnson, Betty June Thorne, & Vermell Albert; numerous other loving family & friends.
Norma Ruth was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a cheerleader all four years. She was a member of Lebanon's First Baptist Church where she and her husband were youth leaders.
She was formerly employed in sales for Cox's & American Plumbing. She served in the late 1960's as a Welcome Wagon Hostess.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
Mrs. Johnson's grandsons, Daniel & Hunter Christian will officiate the service.
Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers, Ronnie Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Rick Thorne, David Thorne, Dale Mitchell, Gregory Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell, Daniel Christian, Hunter Christian, Trey Estes, Houston Estes, Larry Albert, & Rick Albert.
Honorary pallbearers, The Seekers Sunday School Class & Hardaway-Jenkins Volunteer Class of Lebanon's First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Norma Ruth's memory to Lebanon's First Baptist Church or to the Gideon's International.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007.