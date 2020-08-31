Norman J. Rhodes, age 89 of Wilson county passed away August 26, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Mr. Rhodes loved the Lord, loved his family, and loved his country. He served in the Air Force for 7 years, and worked for the railroad as a switchman for over 30 years. He was an avid guitar player, and was a member of the Nashville Musicians Association for 50 years. He also enjoyed spending time doing work outside in the yard, and shared a passion for horses with his daughter. Special thanks to all the wonderful ladies that took loving care of him over the last 12 years. Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by wife, Carole Rhodes; parents, Melvin & Lala Rhodes; sisters, Lottice McCormack and Mary Laudrey Rhodes; and nephew, Nicky Rhodes. He is survived by his children, Elaine (Tom) Hollins and Rhonda (Roger) Cravens; brother, Adrian (Edna) Rhodes; grandchildren, Nathan (Kricket) Blankenship, Tamra Hollins and Thomas (Bobbie) Hollins; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn (Steven) Frost, Austin (Katelyn) Blankenship, Sophie Hollins, Kirian Hollins, Aiden Watkins, Kelsey Warrick, Katie Warrick and Kayla Bumbalough; great-great-grandchildren, Maggie Blankenship, Averie Frost, Adison Frost, Jaxson Frost, Cassidie Bumbalough and Kamron Warrick; nieces, Anita McCormack, Alva Nelle (Marvin) Duvall, Connie (Steve) Swanson and Cynthia Marx; and nephew, Mel McCormack.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29th at 4:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be Sunday, August 30th at 1:00 pm at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery in Luray, TN. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 29th from 2:00 pm until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com