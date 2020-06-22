O. J. “Skip” Gaerte

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.