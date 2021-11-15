Donald A. Price - CLEMMONS, NC - Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Center Grove Baptist Church for LTC Donald Albert Price, USA Ret.
Mr. Price passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home with his loving wife of 57 years, daughter and son by his side.
He was born June 19, 1940 in Wilson County, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Irene Price.
Don was a graduate of West Point Military Academy and retired after 24 years in the US Army, where he served with the Army Infantry and Military Intelligence. He served two years in the Vietnam War.
During his military career he received numerous decorations and awards. After retiring from the military he had a second career, working 24 years as a legal assistant.
While recovering from frostbite during Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, Don was introduced to Faye Hawkins. They later married on July 3, 1964. They raised two children together, Sharon (David) Bickett and Andrew (Carrie) Price. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He lived his life in devotion to Jesus Christ, always serving quietly and humbly. He was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons. He volunteered with the Armed Services Blood Program and worked as a volunteer grounds keeper at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons. Don spent much of his free time at Tanglewood, walking the trails, cleaning up fallen branches and greeting walkers and their dogs. He and his loyal dog, Jake, spent many hours on the Yadkin River trail. Don will be remembered by his grandchildren, Amanda and Adam Bickett and Dillon and Peyton Price, for his love of dogs, the speed with which he could eat a McDonald’s ice cream cone and a willingness to always take the road less traveled to go on an adventure.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Don is survived by his brother Carl (Mary Lena) Price, sisters Marilyn (Bill) Ellis and Rena (Joe) Langford and sister-in-law Hilda Price.
Don is preceded in death by his brother, Howard Price and twin grandsons, Bryan and Daniel Bickett.
The family would like to thank Drs. Lucie Lauve, Walter Wray and Christopher Warnimont, as well as the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their compassionate care and support of Don and family during his declining health.
Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Commission (internationalcommission.org), Compassion International (compassion.com) or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.