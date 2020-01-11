Olivia Ann Blanton Lafayette, 67, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer. Ann retired from the Post Office after 35 years and was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
The graveside service, conducted by Rev. David Hesson, will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Betty Blanton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. She is survived by longtime companion, Randall Dewey of Lebanon, Tennessee and his children Randy, Kim, and Angela and their children; sisters, Olivia Diane Gentry of Port Orange, Florida, Joan (Doug) Bowes of Watertown, Tennessee, and Susan Keel of Madison, Tennessee; nieces, Dana Gentry of Kentucky, Shelley (Sam) Scavone of Lebanon, Tennessee, April Stine of Madison, Tennessee; nephew, Billy Gentry of Kentucky; and great-nieces and nephews, Nikki, Kayla, Jordan, Tessa and Sidney.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be addressed to Vanderbilt Heart (https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/heart/) or The Nashville Humane Association (213 Oceola Ave, Nashville, TN 37209).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.