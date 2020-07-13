OPHELIA LANE ASHWORTH

OPHELIA LANE ASHWORTH, 89, of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, July 9,

2020 at The Pavilion.  

 

She was preceded in death by parents, Christopher Columbus and Nancy Lane; husband, Billy Ashworth; sons, Donny & Eric Ashworth; brothers, Robert Hatton, Earl, Ernest and Roy Lane; and grandson, Travis Ashworth.

 

She is survived by a son, Mark Alan Ashworth; daughters-in-law, Joanne

Ashworth and Lucy Ashworth; grandchildren, Tara, Terrell, Andy, Taia, Tacy,

Tawny, Ginny, and Stephanie; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving

family members.

 

Mrs. Ashworth was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for

over 50 years where she enjoyed teaching children's Sunday school classes

during that time.  She loved traveling and visited 47 of the 50 states and 4

foreign countries. 

 

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the

Partee House (233 West Main St.) with visitation one hour prior to the

service.  Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.  Bro.

Donald Owens will officiate.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE

615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com

