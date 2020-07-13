OPHELIA LANE ASHWORTH, 89, of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, July 9,
2020 at The Pavilion.
She was preceded in death by parents, Christopher Columbus and Nancy Lane; husband, Billy Ashworth; sons, Donny & Eric Ashworth; brothers, Robert Hatton, Earl, Ernest and Roy Lane; and grandson, Travis Ashworth.
She is survived by a son, Mark Alan Ashworth; daughters-in-law, Joanne
Ashworth and Lucy Ashworth; grandchildren, Tara, Terrell, Andy, Taia, Tacy,
Tawny, Ginny, and Stephanie; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving
family members.
Mrs. Ashworth was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for
over 50 years where she enjoyed teaching children's Sunday school classes
during that time. She loved traveling and visited 47 of the 50 states and 4
foreign countries.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the
Partee House (233 West Main St.) with visitation one hour prior to the
service. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro.
Donald Owens will officiate.
