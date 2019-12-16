Oran D. McMahan, 89, passed away Friday December 13, 2019 in Quality Health Care Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everette Claude McMahan and Emma Alexis McDonald McMahan; son, Keith Douglas McMahan; four brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Grace L. McMahan; daughters, Sherry Page and her husband Glen, Lynda Dinwiddie and her husband Ray, and Barbara Ann Gilmore and her husband Lester; grandchildren, Shannon Kelly Daniel and her husband Jeffery, Wiley Glen Page III, Michael Dinwiddie, Melissa Willcut and her husband Sam, Charley Gilmore, Brian Gilmore and his wife Anne, Jennifer Kacir and her husband Ellis; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. McMahan was born in Buda, Texas and served our country in the Korean Conflict as an Army veteran. He was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ, enjoyed bowling at Pro Bowl West and he loved fishing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will take place in the chapel at 4 p.m. Bro. Sam Willcut, Bro. Cory Waddel and Bro. F.H. Gates to officiate the services. Burial will be with Military honors to be held on Thursday December 19 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Pegram, TN at 11 a.m. Grandchildren will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Mr. McMahan's memory to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund or to the Alzheimer's Association. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com