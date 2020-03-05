Oscar Kellom, Sr. passed away in Lebanon TN on February 13, 2020 at age 77. Oscar loved to share stories and to laugh. He was a former police officer and USS Steel employee in Gary IN. He was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle in Lebanon TN.
He loved the Bible and listening to recordings of his Pastor’s preaching when he could not make a service. Oscar was taught a Bible study and felt his need to be baptized in Jesus’ name only a few months ago. His quick smile and hearty laugh will be missed.
Oscar leaves behind two sons, Oscar Kellom Jr. of Dallas TX and Mark Kellom of Gary IN, along with several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
No services are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
