Oscar Lee Allen, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 31, 2021.
Oscar was born in Jackson County, TN and was the oldest of 9 children born to the late, Leo Allen and Mable Martin Allen. He was an artist who painted beautiful landscapes. Oscar was a sculptor and an inventor. He loved nature and outdoor projects. Oscar was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea after the Conflict. He was devoted to his family and loved being “Poppa” to his grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Arlis Allen and Orville Allen. He is survived by: Wife of 60 years – Carolyn Allen; Son – Jeffrey Lee (Susan) Allen; Daughter – Tammy (Bruce) Fuller; Siblings – Dorothy Henley, Marie (Randall) Brooksbank, Georgia Ruth (Gene) Owen, Dudney Allen, Lemuel (Nelda) Allen and Martha Cook; Grandchildren – Elizabeth Fuller, Amanda Fuller, Ashlyn Fuller and Dustan Barnes; Great-grandchildren – Kane Barnes, Deklan Barnes, Kass Barnes, Keegan Barnes and Delilah Barnes; Many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Masks are optional. A private graveside service will be conducted Monday, September 6, 2021 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Dudney Allen, Lemuel Allen, Jimmy Allen, Mark Owen, Michael Owen, Jamey Allen, Matthew Allen, Phillip Reed, Jonathan Cook, Kevin Brooksbank and Dustan Barnes. The family would like to express their gratitude to Genny Maddux for her assistance during Oscar’s sickness. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The American Red Cross.