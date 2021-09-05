Oscar Rubio passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 87. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Daniel Rubio, Blake Brown, Carlos Ogelsby, Brian Lattman, Jason Solis, and Mike Newman. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m.
Oscar Rubio was born in San Antonio TX to Paulina Castille and Jose Rubio. He retired from the United States Army after service of 20 years. He was a Ranger Instructor. Mr. Rubio was very patriotic, loved his country and loved his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mattie Newman Rubio, children Martha Conchita Rubio, James Anthony (Ann) Rubio, Nina Shaye Rubio, Betty Angelina Brown, and Daniel John (Bonnie) Rubio, grandchildren Brian Lattman, Angelina (Carlos) Ogelsby, Blake (Shannon) Brown, Nick Rubio, Bobby Parrish, Chris Rubio, Rachel Buck, and Stuart Buck, siblings Paul Hernandez, Martha Morales, Mickey Robinson, Michael Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, Bobby Hernandez, and David Hernandez, 14 great grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Oscar Rubio Jr., grandsons Clifford Alan Watts Jr., and James Rubio Jr., and parents Paulina and Jose Rubio.