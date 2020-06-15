Funeral services for Mrs. Pam Griffin Donoho will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Reed Thompson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday 2-7 PM and Saturday after 11 AM at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Donoho, 74, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born Nov. 1, 1945, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James Richard Griffin and Jesse Earlene Thompson Griffin. She retired from Walmart and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Louis Donoho; sister, Patricia Griffin; and a brother, Teddy Griffin.
She is survived by three children: James Haley (Shawn) Donoho; Ashley Wilkes Donoho; and Walinda Dianne (Brad) Thompson; special daughter, Laura Nicole (Ralph) Harris; four grandchildren: Charley Yancy, Angelus Donoho, Nathan Donoho, and Kayley Donoho; step-grandchildren: Daniel Thompson and Joshua Thompson; sister, Lynne (Thomas) Bowen; brother, Jerry (Barbara) Griffin; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Honorary pallbearers: Shane Dies & Joseph Ozment
Active pallbearers: John Griffin, Jason Selby, Joseph Harris, Brad Thomas, Dan Shaw, and Joshua Thompson
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon