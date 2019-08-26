Pamela Renee Higginbotham, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 17, 2019 after a long battle with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease known as Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). Pam was raised in Georgia and lived in eight states. She traveled to almost all 50 of them during her life. She put herself through nursing school while raising a family, earned two degrees, worked as a technical school’s recruiter, led advertising efforts at various companies and eventually stepped out and started her own business prior to diagnosis. Pam lived a life full of adventure including travels to Hong Kong, Singapore, and all over the Caribbean islands. She took a liking to Harley Davidson motorcycles and rode with various groups honoring our fallen servicemen and women. Pam had a witty and kind spirited attitude that could light up any room or situation. Her infectious smile and her gentle heart are going to be missed by all who knew her. Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Katie and father Jack.
She is survived by her brother, Keith Higginbotham and his wife, Mary Kay; children, Melissa Zall and her husband, Andy, and Jeremy Carter and his wife, Rosemary; six grandchildren who were the lights of her life – James, Jacob, Ethan, Zander, Ava and Dylan.
A Celebration of Life ceremony is being planned.
The family asks that for any memorials to be made in Pam’s name to continue to fight against this terrible disease at either the Michael J. Fox organization (michaeljfox.org) or the MSA coalition (multiplesystematrophy.org).
