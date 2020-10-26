Pansy Campbell Murray, age 76, was born Friday, December 3rd, 1943, and passed away Sunday, October 25th, 2020, at 1:32 p.m., after a lengthy bout with Covid-19. The Graveside Service, conducted by Dr. Ronald Callaway, will be held on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will be available thirty minutes before the graveside service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, in the Garden of the Good Shepherd, where Pansy will be laid to rest.
She is survived by loving husband of 59 years, John Dawson Murray, Jr.; son, John David Murray; daughter, Patricia Murray Fite; and brothers, Ralph Campbell (Patti) and Lester Campbell. She was proud of her grandchildren who also survive, Crystina Pike (Kenton), Amanda Thomas (Brian), Melissa Thomas, Nathan Fite (Kylie), and Morgan Swartzentruber (Trenton); and certainly, proud of her great-grandchildren, Kenton and Elora Pike, Felix and Freya Thomas, and soon to arrive, baby Swartzentruber.
“I have been privileged with a wonderful wife who has followed me in the ministry of the Word of God. Pansy has been a constant encouragement and a source of strength as God has led us around the world. She was one of the most sacrificial and giving people I have ever met. You do not walk together for as long as we have been together without missing your soulmate. Pansy has certainly been that—a worthy helpmate and partner. Thank you to all who have been incredibly supportive and have provided so much for us during this difficult journey.” -John Murray
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pansy’s honor to the Nashville Rescue Mission (nashvillerescuemission.org). The mission was one of her passions; she would send a donation each Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.