Pastor Marcus Jermaine Oliver, Sr, age 48 of Mt. Juliet ascended to glory on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Marcus was born to Asa and Eunice Oliver on July 31, 1972, in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus married the love of his life, Stephanie Crawford, on July 20, 1996. They have three beautiful children together. Marcus is the Senior Associate Pastor of Life Church and served as Director of Operations at Cardinal Health. Marcus, a man of God; is known for leading with integrity in everything he sets his hands to do. He attended Oral Roberts University where he served as a chaplain and as a member of the ORU Track team. He is known as a mentor, a leader, a friend, and a father in the faith. Marcus has a way of making everyone feel special, he is one of a kind. A few of Marcus’ hobbies include grilling and smoked BBQ, golfing, watching UGA sports, rapping Christian music, and going on walks.
Marcus was preceded in death by his father, Asa Oliver, and two brothers Asa Oliver, and Boris Oliver.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie Oliver; children, Carolyn Michelle, 21, Marcus Jermaine Jr., 18, Michael Edward, 15; 13 siblings, numerous nieces, and nephews, and a host of friends.
The Wake was held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 4-8 PM and on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10-11 AM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. His Celebration Service was Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 AM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Life Church/Nashville Dream Center building fund. Checks can be made to Life Church or The Nashville Dream Center, 3688 Hwy 109 N., Lebanon, TN. Donations can also be made online at www.lifechurchfamily.com/give.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.