Pat Collins, 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedDecember 16, 2019.
Mr. Collins was a member of Green Hill Church of Christ and the former owner of The Fin Din Pet Shop. He enjoyed fishing and repairing things. Mr. Collins was the son of the late, Herschel and Virtie Adams Collins. He was also preceded in death by 10 siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue Collins; daughter, Jackie Collins Dorris; sister, Norma Clymer; granddaughter, Jessica Wirtz; great-grandchildren: Taylor Wirtz, Jersie Wirtz and Jadynn Wirtz; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Darrell Blankenship and Troy Clymer officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com