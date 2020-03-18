Pat Spratt, age 85 of Gallatin, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mrs. Spratt was born November 30, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Myrle William Worthington and Nellie May Barrett Worthington.
Mrs. Spratt worked for Mature Federal Training Program for Seniors for 10 years. She retired from Opryland Hotel/General Jackson. She liked to fish and boat, and liked art.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandchildren, James Apollo Spratt, Mandy Marie Spratt, and Mason Worthington; brothers, Norman Worthington, Richard Worthington, and Robert Worthington; and sisters, Juanita Rutledge and Jeanette Dennis.
She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Lynn Tillman (Daniel) of Gallatin; sons, James Allen Spratt (Candy) of Gallatin, Robert Jeffery Spratt of Portland, and William Travis Worthington (Christy) of Overland Park, KS; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service will be rescheduled to a different time to be announced.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.