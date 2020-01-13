Patricia Ann Brantley, 84, of Hermitage, TN, diedJanuary 11, 2020.
Mrs. Brantley was a member of Tulip Grove Baptist Church and President of the WMU. She had a 35 year career in the banking industry and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. For years, Mrs. Brantley and her husband devoted time and talents to mission work, including several trips to Honduras. Her other interests include travel, cooking, sewing and crafts, gardening and shopping (especially garage sales). The Smokey Mountains, her chosen home for many years, held special meaning and was the location of many close friendships. Mrs. Brantley was rarely encountered without a warm smile and a kind word for all.
Mrs. Brantley was the daughter of the late, John William and Queenie Ann Crenshaw Miles.
She is survived by her husband, Frank B. Brantley; brother, James R. (Cynthia L.) Miles; nieces, Faye Moore and Gwendoline Newman; nephews, Ken Anderson and Jay Miles; and special cousins, Sylvia and Ed Russell and Kim and Scott McFadden.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com