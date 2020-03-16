Patricia Ann Griffin, age 71 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 9, 2020. Mrs. Griffin was a custodian at Rutland Elementary School. She enjoyed cleaning, gardening, crafts, puzzles and games. Mrs. Griffin also enjoyed the beach, flowers and fish. She was the daughter of the late Wendell and Marjorie Huffman Daugherty.
Mrs. Griffin was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Bean.
She is survived by: daughters – Melissa (Steve) Morgan and Michelle Rowland; sister – Kay Comstock; grandchildren – Cassie Bean, Ryan Morgan, Hailey Morgan, and Shawn Morgan.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate Mrs. Griffin’s life from 12-2 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.