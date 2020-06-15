Patricia Ann Martin, 68 of Lebanon, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by her beloved Pastor David Haun, will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Watertown Church of God of Prophesy (128 S. Pearl Ave., Watertown, TN 37184).
Patricia is rejoicing in Heaven right now after being reunited with her loving husband of 50 years, Danny Martin; as well as her daddy, Tillman Smith, Sr.; her momma, Virginia Jean Brock; and her sisters, Karen Sue Spry and Katherine Ilene Gallagher.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert Weldon Martin, and Joshua Ely Martin; her daughter, Shellie Renae Martin and husband, Gresh and his son, Dylan Tuggle. She was the best Nana in the world to 5 grandchildren, Jazmen Irene Martin, Dru Tyler Martin, Adam Arlie Martin, Jacob Weldon Martin, and Joshua Alexander Martin. She is also survived by her brother, Tillman Smith, Jr. and her sister, Penny Marie Smith.
Patricia (Pat) was born in Baxter Springs, Kansas and spent the majority of her life as a stay at home mom and housewife. If you knew Patricia at all, you knew that Jesus came first in her life and her family and friends a close second. Selflessly taking care of others was her life’s work but her passion was cooking and that is where she really shined! She was known for her cooking all over the country and everyone knew the main ingredient was love! The love of Jesus shined brightly for all to see and if you were a guest in her home, you felt it! You were treated with the same love she showed for her Jesus and you were immediately made to feel that you were a member of the family. In her later years, she worked as a cashier at Mapco on Lebanon Rd. and we are sure if you ever came in contact with her there, she made an impression that you cannot forget!
Patricia was the foundation of the Martin family and we can’t even begin to know how to live without her as she will be missed terribly by all. Not just by us as a Momma, Sister and Nana, but to the countless people that she was a loving inspiration to. She was the one person who never gave up on you and always the person to call when you needed to feel loved.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.