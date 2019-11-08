Patricia Ann Wright, 67, of Lebanon, died Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2019 at her residence. Born Dec. 2, 1951 in McMinnville, she was the daughter of the late Auval and Mentie Young Atnip and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wright. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Jammie Wright (Jamie Campbell) of Smithville and Kristie Davis of Castalian Springs; grandchildren, Alissa Wright, Gregory Davis (Destiney), Jacob Davis (Hannah), and Joanie Campbell; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kynleigh, Rhett and Kali Davis; brother, Austin Eugene Atnip of Smithville; sisters, Brenda Adams and Mairene Bowman both of Lebanon and Sherry O'Neal of Gordonsville; nieces and nephews.
Patricia has chosen to be cremated and her family plans to gather for a celebration of her life. Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318.