Patricia Faye Avant, age 82 of Mt. Juliet passed away August 21, 2020 after an eight-year battle with dementia. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman & Elizabeth Hogg. Survived by son, Steve Avant; sisters, Joanne Partin, Marylin Smith, Connie Crowell, Lanelle Richardson and Janea Fields; brother, Edsel Hogg; and grandchildren, Chrisi Avant, Jacey Avant and Patrick Avant.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
