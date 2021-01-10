Patrick Jonathan “Jon” Bruce, Jr., age 20 of Hermitage, TN, died January 7, 2021.
Jon was born April 18, 2000 in Nashville, TN. He is a 2018 graduate of Donelson Christian Academy where he played baseball and football. Jon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward Sherwood and his paternal grandfather, Ples Bruce.
He is survived by: mother – Pam Bruce; father Patrick Bruce; sister – Paige Bruce; maternal grandmother – Belva Sherwood; paternal grandmother – Flora Bruce; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jimmy Fund Clinic at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com