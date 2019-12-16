Paul Howard Whited, 77 of Elmwood, passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Smith County Health and Rehab in Carthage.
He was born on Tuesday December 1, 1942 in Carthage, the son of Willie and Gladys Wilkerson Whited.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby, Jimmy, Ed, H.D. and Gene; sisters, Judy Ledbetter and Irene Prichard; step-child, Bobby Moss; and great-grandchildren, Jessie Jaymes Haggard and Trinity Paige Ortlepp.
Survivors Include his wife, Charlene Moss Whited of Elmwood; son, Paul (Linda) Whited; daughters, Cheryl Whited (Tony) Ferrell and Shelia Whited (John) Dickens; brother, Tommy Whited; step-children, Bobby and Tracy Moss, Charles and Randy Moss, Chris and Debra Deroche, Kenny and Faye Moss, Sandra Thorne, Russell Moss, and Foster and Tammy Cooper; grandchildren, Jennifer Haggard, Virginia (Cissy) Rich, Chirs Nixon and Brandi DIckens; and great-grandchildren, Daryn Rich, Cody Winfree, Harlie Wood and Gracie Nixon.
Private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sumner County Funeral and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. 615-452-9059