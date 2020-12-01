Paul Mark Markahn, age 68, of Watertown, TN, died November 14, 2020.
Paul was a native of Munising, MI and a graduate of William G. Mathers High School. He also attended ITT technical Institute. Paul was Operations Manager at JLL/AT&T. He was the son of the late, Irving Francis Somerville and Zola Mae Atkinson Heffner. Paul was also preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn (John) Herbert; brothers, Marvin Spivey, Irving Somerville, Jr., and Robert “Bob” Somerville; 3 infant siblings; niece, Carolee Ann Moe and nephew, Scott Anthony Herbert.
He is survived by: children – Jason (Maricris Tadifa Willing) Somerville of Burlington, WI, Diana Somerville-Earley of Fackler, AL, Thomas Markahn of Goodlettsville, TN and Jon Markahn of Nashville, TN; sister – Myrtle (Charles) Lynn; grandchildren – Cameron Douma, Jason Earley, Dominic Markahn, Devon Markahn, Sebastian Markahn and James Paul “J.P.” Markahn; great-grandchild – Leticia Earley; nieces and nephews – James Moe, Terri Moe, Jody Herbert, Irving Francis Somerville, III, Tracy Spivey and Perry Spivey
No funeral services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com