Paul Matthews passed away on August 14, 2019 at age 84. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jonathan Richerson, is 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service.
Mr. Matthews was the owner of Spectrum Plastics. He was a member of Westhaven Baptist Church. He enjoyed church activities, photography, motorcycles, nature, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Matthews is survived by his wife of 48 years, June Null Matthews; children: Linda (Tom) Huett, Diana (Darrell) Boaz, Kim (Jeff) Watkins, Brenda (Donald) Travis, Brian (Becki) Matthews, and Theresa (Jay) Fitts; grandchildren: Krissa (Ryan) Stephens, Shana (Collie) King, Steve Mutzu, Jason Mutzu, and Philip Mutzu, Matt Huett, Jerry Eley, Tracy Eley, Kelly Eley, Elaina Daggett, Karen Long, Heather Amburg, Christina Gibson, Anthony Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Chance Watkins, and J.C. Fitts; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great-grandchildren; and godchildren: Melanie McFarland, Chris King, Greg King, and Joey King.
He is preceded in death by son Danny Matthews, daughter Rhonda Henry, grandson Jonathan Watkins, parents Henry and Gretchen Matthews, and sisters Ruby Smith and Beatrice Robinson.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.